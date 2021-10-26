Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Raised by Mizuho to $34.00

Murphy Oil stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Murphy Oil stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $34.00. The analysts previously had $28.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Murphy Oil traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $29.06. 138725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2121057. On Monday, Shares of Murphy Oil closed at $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. While on yearly highs and lows, Murphy Oil today has traded high as $29.23 and has touched $28.74 on the downward trend.

Murphy Oil Earnings and What to expect:

Murphy Oil last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Murphy Oil has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($4.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Murphy Oil are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.68 per share. Murphy Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Murphy Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Murphy Oil are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy Oil is -5.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Murphy Oil has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$28.73 And 5 day price change is $0.69 (2.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,494,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.79 and 20 day price change is $4.66 (19.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,095,045. 50 day moving average is $23.73 and 50 day price change is $7.28 ( 33.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,036,842. 200 day moving average is $20.15 and 200 day price change is $14.91 (105.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,931,240.

Other owners latest trading in Murphy Oil :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 9,876 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Murphy Oil

On 10/25/2021 shares held by MBL Wealth LLC were 19,005 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.20% owners of Murphy Oil

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 183,812 which equates to market value of $4.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Murphy Oil

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.01% for Murphy Oil

