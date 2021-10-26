Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Earnings results for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA has generated $13.08 earnings per share over the last year ($11.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -22.89% in the coming year, from $12.19 to $9.40 per share. Murphy USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Murphy USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Murphy USA stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for MUSA. The average twelve-month price target for Murphy USA is $146.00 with a high price target of $165.00 and a low price target of $127.00.

Murphy USA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.00, Murphy USA has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $176.38. Murphy USA has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Murphy USA has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Murphy USA is 7.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Murphy USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.64% next year. This indicates that Murphy USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

In the past three months, Murphy USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.86% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by insiders. 84.64% of the stock of Murphy USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA



Earnings for Murphy USA are expected to decrease by -22.89% in the coming year, from $12.19 to $9.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Murphy USA is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.42. Murphy USA has a P/B Ratio of 6.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

