Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Earnings results for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The business earned $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year ($4.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Earnings for MYR Group are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.73 per share. MYR Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. MYR Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4249231”.

Analyst Opinion on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MYR Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for MYRG. The average twelve-month price target for MYR Group is $66.00 with a high price target of $66.00 and a low price target of $66.00.

MYR Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. MYR Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group does not currently pay a dividend. MYR Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

In the past three months, MYR Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of MYR Group is held by insiders. 91.33% of the stock of MYR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)



Earnings for MYR Group are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of MYR Group is 24.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of MYR Group is 24.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.37. MYR Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

