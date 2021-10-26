National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

National Instruments stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. National Instruments Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of National Instruments traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $40.73. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532172. Shares of National Instruments were trading at $40.73 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.National Instruments has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $47.40. While on yearly highs and lows, National Instruments's today has traded high as $41.26 and has touched $40.29 on the downward trend.

National Instruments Earnings and What to expect:

National Instruments last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business earned $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.6. Earnings for National Instruments are expected to grow by 26.71% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.85 per share. National Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. National Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 254.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 254.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.24. National Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $40.86 And 5 day price change is $0.36 (0.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 552,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $40.46 and 20 day price change is -$1.39 (-3.30%) and average 20 day moving volume is 524,170. 50 day moving average is $41.15 and 50 day price change is -$1.13 ( -2.70%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 484,528. 200 day moving average is $42.40 and 200 day price change is -$5.40 (-11.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 554,143.

Other owners latest trading in National Instruments :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 43,480 which equates to market value of $1.71M and appx 0.20% owners of National Instruments

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 150,405 which equates to market value of $5.90M and appx 0.00% owners of National Instruments

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Bell Bank were 16,568 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.10% owners of National Instruments

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.56% for National Instruments

