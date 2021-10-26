Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Navios Maritime Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Navios Maritime Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $30.24. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427686. Shares of Navios Maritime Partners were trading at $30.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $36.46. While on yearly highs and lows, Navios Maritime Partners’s today has traded high as $30.24 and has touched $29.14 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Navios Maritime Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Navios Maritime Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company earned $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($12.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.5. Earnings for Navios Maritime Partners are expected to grow by 15.93% in the coming year, from $11.11 to $12.88 per share. Navios Maritime Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is 2.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Partners is 2.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.35. Navios Maritime Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.95 And 5 day price change is $2.16 (7.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 379,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.51 and 20 day price change is -$0.61 (-1.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 383,850. 50 day moving average is $29.22 and 50 day price change is $4.74 ( 18.59%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 459,990. 200 day moving average is $25.28 and 200 day price change is $18.44 (156.27%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 478,714.

Other owners latest trading in Navios Maritime Partners :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 2,500 which equates to market value of $81K and appx 0.00% owners of Navios Maritime Partners

On 10/13/2021 shares held by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp were 240,500 which equates to market value of $7.78M and appx 0.10% owners of Navios Maritime Partners

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 149,111 which equates to market value of $4.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Navios Maritime Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.53% for Navios Maritime Partners

