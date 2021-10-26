Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Earnings results for NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($3.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for NETGEAR are expected to grow by 12.14% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.31 per share. NETGEAR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. NETGEAR will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for NETGEAR stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for NTGR. The average twelve-month price target for NETGEAR is $39.67 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $34.00.

NETGEAR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.67, NETGEAR has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $31.54. NETGEAR has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR does not currently pay a dividend. NETGEAR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

In the past three months, NETGEAR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,750,732.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of NETGEAR is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)



The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 10.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of NETGEAR is 10.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.15. NETGEAR has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

