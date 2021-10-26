NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NeuBase Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NeuBase Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics traded down -$0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 48539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169816. Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics were trading at $3.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.89. While on yearly highs and lows, NeuBase Therapeutics’s today has traded high as $3.99 and has touched $3.76 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

NeuBase Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

NeuBase Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. NeuBase Therapeutics has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($0.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeuBase Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($1.03) per share. NeuBase Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for NeuBase Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics is -4.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics is -4.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.97 And 5 day price change is -$0.27 (-6.77%) with average volume for 5 day average is 128,068. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.80 and 20 day price change is -$0.01 (-0.39%) and average 20 day moving volume is 175,582. 50 day moving average is $3.80 and 50 day price change is $0.30 ( 8.45%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 150,151. 200 day moving average is $5.85 and 200 day price change is -$3.88 (-50.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 274,536.

Other owners latest trading in NeuBase Therapeutics :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Perkins Capital Management Inc. were 21,000 which equates to market value of $76K and appx 0.00% owners of NeuBase Therapeutics

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 136,421 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.00% owners of NeuBase Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 119,678 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of NeuBase Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 31.85% for NeuBase Therapeutics

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING