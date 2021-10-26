Will stock surge before Earnings results? New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Earnings results for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company earned $347 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336 million. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for New York Community Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.57% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.29 per share. New York Community Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. New York Community Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723178”.

Analyst Opinion on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for New York Community Bancorp stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for NYCB. The average twelve-month price target for New York Community Bancorp is $13.28 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $10.98.

New York Community Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.28, New York Community Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $13.97. New York Community Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.85%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. New York Community Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New York Community Bancorp is 78.16%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, New York Community Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.71% next year. This indicates that New York Community Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

In the past three months, New York Community Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $247,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.19% of the stock of New York Community Bancorp is held by insiders. 62.11% of the stock of New York Community Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB



Earnings for New York Community Bancorp are expected to grow by 1.57% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of New York Community Bancorp is 11.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of New York Community Bancorp is 11.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. New York Community Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 0.97. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. New York Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

