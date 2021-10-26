NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NextDecade stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. NextDecade Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Strong Sell.

Shares of NextDecade traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $3.76. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727106. Shares of NextDecade were trading at $3.76 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.NextDecade has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.13. While on yearly highs and lows, NextDecade's today has traded high as $4.03 and has touched $3.37 on the downward trend.

NextDecade Earnings and What to expect:

NextDecade last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. NextDecade has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NextDecade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.31) per share. NextDecade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for NextDecade are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of NextDecade is -11.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NextDecade has a P/B Ratio of 7.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.41 And 5 day price change is $0.64 (20.51%) with average volume for 5 day average is 606,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.16 and 20 day price change is $0.79 (26.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 511,925. 50 day moving average is $3.03 and 50 day price change is $0.81 ( 27.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 570,710. 200 day moving average is $2.80 and 200 day price change is $1.60 (74.07%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,457,520.

Other owners latest trading in NextDecade :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 16,862 which equates to market value of $70K and appx 0.00% owners of NextDecade

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 24,773 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of NextDecade

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 832,115 which equates to market value of $3.44M and appx 0.00% owners of NextDecade

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.52% for NextDecade

