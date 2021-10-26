Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Earnings results for Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Nomura has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Earnings for Nomura are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.78 per share. Nomura has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Nomura stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for NMRthe .

on NMR’s analyst rating history

There is not enough analysis data for Nomura.

Dividend Strength: Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Nomura does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Nomura is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nomura will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.49% next year. This indicates that Nomura will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

In the past three months, Nomura insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of Nomura is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nomura (NYSE:NMR



Earnings for Nomura are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Nomura is 28.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Nomura is 28.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Nomura has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Nomura has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here