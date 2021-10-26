Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Earnings results for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business earned $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.44 per share. Noodles & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Noodles & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1154048”.

Analyst Opinion on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Noodles & Company stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for NDLS. The average twelve-month price target for Noodles & Company is $15.25 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, Noodles & Company has a forecasted upside of 17.0% from its current price of $13.03. Noodles & Company has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company does not currently pay a dividend. Noodles & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

In the past three months, Noodles & Company insiders have sold 6,047.51% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,700.00 in company stock and sold $903,684.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by insiders. 85.92% of the stock of Noodles & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS



Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -1,301.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Noodles & Company is -1,301.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Noodles & Company has a PEG Ratio of 5.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Noodles & Company has a P/B Ratio of 19.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

