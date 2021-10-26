Wall street estimates Earnings report Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Earnings results for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern has generated $9.25 earnings per share over the last year ($10.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for Norfolk Southern are expected to grow by 10.25% in the coming year, from $11.90 to $13.12 per share. Norfolk Southern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Norfolk Southern will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13723754”.

Analyst Opinion on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

According to the issued ratings of 18 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Norfolk Southern stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for NSC. The average twelve-month price target for Norfolk Southern is $277.89 with a high price target of $315.00 and a low price target of $175.00.

Norfolk Southern has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $277.89, Norfolk Southern has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $287.33. Norfolk Southern has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern pays a meaningful dividend of 1.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Norfolk Southern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Norfolk Southern is 47.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Norfolk Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.23% next year. This indicates that Norfolk Southern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

In the past three months, Norfolk Southern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,567,826.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by insiders. 72.27% of the stock of Norfolk Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC



The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 26.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Norfolk Southern is 26.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Norfolk Southern has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Norfolk Southern has a P/B Ratio of 5.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

