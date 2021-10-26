Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

Earnings results for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 41.27% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.78 per share. North American Construction Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. North American Construction Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3877776”.

Analyst Opinion on North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for North American Construction Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for NOA. The average twelve-month price target for North American Construction Group is $24.86 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

North American Construction Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.86, North American Construction Group has a forecasted upside of 44.9% from its current price of $17.15. North American Construction Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. North American Construction Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of North American Construction Group is 10.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, North American Construction Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.30% next year. This indicates that North American Construction Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

In the past three months, North American Construction Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.98% of the stock of North American Construction Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA



Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 41.27% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 17.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 17.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. North American Construction Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

