Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Earnings results for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Earnings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) are expected to decrease by -13.53% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.15 per share. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for NFBK. The average twelve-month price target for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is $16.50 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $17.49. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is 54.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.22% next year. This indicates that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

In the past three months, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) insiders have sold 1,636.48% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $16,310.00 in company stock and sold $283,220.00 in company stock. Only 7.12% of the stock of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is held by insiders. 56.88% of the stock of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK



Earnings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) are expected to decrease by -13.53% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is 14.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is 14.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

