Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Raised by Mizuho to $48.00

Occidental Petroleum stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Occidental Petroleum stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $48.00. The analysts previously had $39.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.54. 3380144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19415589. On Monday, Shares of Occidental Petroleum closed at $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $35.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Occidental Petroleum today has traded high as $35.75 and has touched $35.33 on the downward trend.

Occidental Petroleum Earnings and What to expect:

Occidental Petroleum last released its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company earned $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum has generated ($3.91) earnings per share over the last year (($5.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Occidental Petroleum are expected to decrease by -44.79% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.53 per share. Occidental Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Occidental Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Occidental Petroleum are expected to decrease by -44.79% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Occidental Petroleum is -5.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Occidental Petroleum is -5.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Occidental Petroleum has a PEG Ratio of 0.52. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Occidental Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$33.65 And 5 day price change is $2.29 (6.95%) with average volume for 5 day average is 15,553,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.34 and 20 day price change is $5.03 (16.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,502,885. 50 day moving average is $28.27 and 50 day price change is $9.43 ( 36.56%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,895,131. 200 day moving average is $26.92 and 200 day price change is $15.14 (75.40%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 18,150,709.

Other owners latest trading in Occidental Petroleum :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 11,963 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.20% owners of Occidental Petroleum

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC were 418,810 which equates to market value of $12.39M and appx 0.90% owners of Occidental Petroleum

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Highland Capital Management LLC were 84,183 which equates to market value of $2.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Occidental Petroleum

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.71% for Occidental Petroleum

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING