Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Earnings results for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business earned $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oceaneering International are expected to grow by 25.93% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.34 per share. Oceaneering International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Oceaneering International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Oceaneering International stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for OII. The average twelve-month price target for Oceaneering International is $14.60 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

Oceaneering International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.60, Oceaneering International has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $15.55. Oceaneering International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International does not currently pay a dividend. Oceaneering International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Oceaneering International will have a dividend payout ratio of 176.47% in the coming year. This indicates that Oceaneering International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

In the past three months, Oceaneering International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Oceaneering International is held by insiders. 89.20% of the stock of Oceaneering International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII



The P/E ratio of Oceaneering International is -14.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oceaneering International is -14.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oceaneering International has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

