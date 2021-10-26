, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Earnings results for Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.40. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($3.84) earnings per share over the last year (($3.28) diluted earnings per share). Odonate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Odonate Therapeutics stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for ODT. The average twelve-month price target for Odonate Therapeutics is $4.00 with a high price target of $4.00 and a low price target of $4.00.

Odonate Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Odonate Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $3.13. Odonate Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Odonate Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

In the past three months, Odonate Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.90% of the stock of Odonate Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.69% of the stock of Odonate Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT



The P/E ratio of Odonate Therapeutics is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Odonate Therapeutics is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Odonate Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

