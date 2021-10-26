Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Earnings results for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($7.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. Earnings for Old Dominion Freight Line are expected to grow by 13.36% in the coming year, from $8.46 to $9.59 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Old Dominion Freight Line will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160197”.

Analyst Opinion on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

According to the issued ratings of 18 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight Line stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for ODFL. The average twelve-month price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $268.78 with a high price target of $315.00 and a low price target of $194.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $268.78, Old Dominion Freight Line has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $324.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old Dominion Freight Line has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 14.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Old Dominion Freight Line will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.34% next year. This indicates that Old Dominion Freight Line will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

In the past three months, Old Dominion Freight Line insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.00% of the stock of Old Dominion Freight Line is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.11% of the stock of Old Dominion Freight Line is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL



Earnings for Old Dominion Freight Line are expected to grow by 13.36% in the coming year, from $8.46 to $9.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 44.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line is 44.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Old Dominion Freight Line has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Old Dominion Freight Line has a P/B Ratio of 11.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

