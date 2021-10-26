Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Raised by BTIG Research to $200.00

Omnicell stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Omnicell stock Target Raised by BTIG Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $200.00. The analysts previously had $175.00 target price. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Omnicell traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $170.42. 8657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260815. On Monday, Shares of Omnicell closed at $170.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64.Omnicell has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $170.62. While on yearly highs and lows, Omnicell today has traded high as $170.62 and has touched $168.65 on the downward trend.

Omnicell Earnings and What to expect:

Omnicell last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company earned $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.6. Earnings for Omnicell are expected to grow by 10.07% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.95 per share. Omnicell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Omnicell will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Omnicell has a PEG Ratio of 4.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicell has a P/B Ratio of 7.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$166.20 And 5 day price change is $5.31 (3.25%) with average volume for 5 day average is 229,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $158.87 and 20 day price change is $14.92 (9.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 285,795. 50 day moving average is $157.25 and 50 day price change is $17.33 ( 11.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 240,022. 200 day moving average is $142.64 and 200 day price change is $47.44 (39.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 297,120.

Other owners latest trading in Omnicell :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 2,520 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Omnicell

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 69,619 which equates to market value of $10.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Omnicell

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 6,300 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Omnicell

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Omnicell

