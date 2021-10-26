Must-See Earnings Estimates for: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Earnings results for OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for OncoSec Medical stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for ONCS. The average twelve-month price target for OncoSec Medical is $11.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

on ONCS’s analyst rating history

OncoSec Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, OncoSec Medical has a forecasted upside of 528.6% from its current price of $1.75. OncoSec Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical does not currently pay a dividend. OncoSec Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

In the past three months, OncoSec Medical insiders have bought 2,465.70% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,040.00 in company stock and sold $898.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of OncoSec Medical is held by insiders. Only 17.61% of the stock of OncoSec Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS



Earnings for OncoSec Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.58) per share. The P/E ratio of OncoSec Medical is -1.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OncoSec Medical is -1.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OncoSec Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here