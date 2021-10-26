Earnings and Growth Analysis : O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Earnings results for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $23.53 earnings per share over the last year ($27.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to grow by 5.14% in the coming year, from $27.65 to $29.07 per share. O’Reilly Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. O’Reilly Automotive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for O’Reilly Automotive stock is Hold based on the current 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for ORLY. The average twelve-month price target for O’Reilly Automotive is $610.23 with a high price target of $700.00 and a low price target of $493.00.

on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $610.23, O’Reilly Automotive has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $661.34. O’Reilly Automotive has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. O’Reilly Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

In the past three months, O’Reilly Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,393,846.00 in company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by insiders. 79.53% of the stock of O’Reilly Automotive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY



Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive are expected to grow by 5.14% in the coming year, from $27.65 to $29.07 per share. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 23.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of O’Reilly Automotive is 23.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. O’Reilly Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 340.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here