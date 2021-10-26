Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Earnings results for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Origin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -20.96% in the coming year, from $4.15 to $3.28 per share. Origin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Origin Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Origin Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for OBNK. The average twelve-month price target for Origin Bancorp is $45.67 with a high price target of $51.00 and a low price target of $37.00.

Origin Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Origin Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Origin Bancorp is 33.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Origin Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.85% next year. This indicates that Origin Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

In the past three months, Origin Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.34% of the stock of Origin Bancorp is held by insiders. 55.33% of the stock of Origin Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)



Earnings for Origin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -20.96% in the coming year, from $4.15 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Origin Bancorp is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Origin Bancorp is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Origin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

