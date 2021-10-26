Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Earnings results for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Orion Group are expected to grow by 122.73% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.49 per share. Orion Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Orion Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Orion Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for ORN. The average twelve-month price target for Orion Group is $7.25 with a high price target of $9.00 and a low price target of $5.50.

Orion Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.25, Orion Group has a forecasted upside of 53.6% from its current price of $4.72. Orion Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group does not currently pay a dividend. Orion Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

In the past three months, Orion Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Orion Group is held by insiders. 60.88% of the stock of Orion Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN



Earnings for Orion Group are expected to grow by 122.73% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Orion Group is 7.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Orion Group is 7.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. Orion Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Orion Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

