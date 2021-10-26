Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Raised by Mizuho to $54.00

Ovintiv stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ovintiv stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $54.00. The analysts previously had $42.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ovintiv traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $39.83. 282089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3470378. On Monday, Shares of Ovintiv closed at $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $40.65. While on yearly highs and lows, Ovintiv today has traded high as $39.98 and has touched $39.12 on the downward trend.

Ovintiv Earnings and What to expect:

Ovintiv last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year (($7.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ovintiv are expected to grow by 31.51% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $6.26 per share. Ovintiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Ovintiv will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Ovintiv are expected to grow by 31.51% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $6.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Ovintiv is -4.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ovintiv is -4.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ovintiv has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$39.14 And 5 day price change is -$0.30 (-0.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,533,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $37.18 and 20 day price change is $6.11 (18.50%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,710,570. 50 day moving average is $31.35 and 50 day price change is $14.87 ( 61.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,148,980. 200 day moving average is $26.63 and 200 day price change is $22.07 (129.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,911,938.

Other owners latest trading in Ovintiv :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 6,553 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Ovintiv

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Highland Capital Management LLC were 36,367 which equates to market value of $1.20M and appx 0.10% owners of Ovintiv

On 10/25/2021 shares held by OLD National Bancorp IN were 6,728 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Ovintiv

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.06% for Ovintiv

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING