Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Earnings results for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year ($8.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $8.76 to $9.31 per share. Owens Corning has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Owens Corning will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160616”.

Analyst Opinion on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Owens Corning stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for OC. The average twelve-month price target for Owens Corning is $95.40 with a high price target of $135.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

Owens Corning has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.40, Owens Corning has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $91.55. Owens Corning has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning pays a meaningful dividend of 1.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens Corning has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens Corning is 19.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens Corning will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.17% next year. This indicates that Owens Corning will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

In the past three months, Owens Corning insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by insiders. 91.39% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC



Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $8.76 to $9.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is 10.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is 10.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. Owens Corning has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

