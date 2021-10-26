PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PacWest Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PacWest Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $47.72. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718093. Shares of PacWest Bancorp were trading at $47.72 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $48.44. While on yearly highs and lows, PacWest Bancorp's today has traded high as $48.44 and has touched $47.68 on the downward trend.

PacWest Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

PacWest Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PacWest Bancorp has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year ($4.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.24% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.23 per share. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.24% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.23 per share. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 11.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 11.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.53. PacWest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $47.71 And 5 day price change is -$0.39 (-0.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is 876,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $46.88 and 20 day price change is $1.38 (2.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 704,220. 50 day moving average is $44.08 and 50 day price change is $5.49 ( 13.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 659,250. 200 day moving average is $40.74 and 200 day price change is $17.48 (57.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 876,193.

Other owners latest trading in PacWest Bancorp :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 96,994 which equates to market value of $4.40M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC were 4,405 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.10% owners of PacWest Bancorp

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 279,919 which equates to market value of $12.69M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.45% for PacWest Bancorp

