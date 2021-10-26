Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Earnings results for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Its revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Paramount Group are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.91 per share. Paramount Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Paramount Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723467”.

Analyst Opinion on Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Paramount Group stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for PGRE. The average twelve-month price target for Paramount Group is $10.70 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $8.50.

on PGRE’s analyst rating history

Paramount Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.70, Paramount Group has a forecasted upside of 18.2% from its current price of $9.05. Paramount Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Paramount Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Paramount Group is 29.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Paramount Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.77% next year. This indicates that Paramount Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

In the past three months, Paramount Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.80% of the stock of Paramount Group is held by insiders. 55.14% of the stock of Paramount Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE



Earnings for Paramount Group are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Paramount Group is -47.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Paramount Group is -47.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Paramount Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

