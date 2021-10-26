Will stock surge before Earnings results? Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Earnings results for Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. Paya has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for Paya are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.50 per share. Paya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Paya stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for PAYA. The average twelve-month price target for Paya is $14.67 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

on PAYA’s analyst rating history

Paya has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.67, Paya has a forecasted upside of 50.9% from its current price of $9.72. Paya has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya does not currently pay a dividend. Paya does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

In the past three months, Paya insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Paya is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA



Earnings for Paya are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Paya is 20.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Paya is 20.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Paya has a P/B Ratio of 88.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here