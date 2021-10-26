Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Earnings results for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm earned $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial are expected to remain at $2.95 per share in the coming year. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for PGC. The average twelve-month price target for Peapack-Gladstone Financial is $24.00 with a high price target of $24.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a forecasted downside of 28.4% from its current price of $33.52. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 14.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Peapack-Gladstone Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.78% next year. This indicates that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

In the past three months, Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders have sold 969.37% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $112,010.00 in company stock and sold $1,197,799.00 in company stock. Only 5.49% of the stock of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is held by insiders. 70.39% of the stock of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC



Earnings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial are expected to remain at $2.95 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

