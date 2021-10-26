Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Earnings results for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.4. Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.65) per share. Pegasystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Pegasystems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Pegasystems stock is Buy based on the current 7 buy ratings for PEGA. The average twelve-month price target for Pegasystems is $168.00 with a high price target of $182.00 and a low price target of $142.00.

Pegasystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.00, Pegasystems has a forecasted upside of 31.2% from its current price of $128.07. Pegasystems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems has a dividend yield of 0.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pegasystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

In the past three months, Pegasystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $303,648.00 in company stock. 50.50% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.36% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA



Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is 800.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is 800.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. Pegasystems has a P/B Ratio of 19.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

