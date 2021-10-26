Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Earnings results for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. The company earned $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group has generated $6.64 earnings per share over the last year ($12.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Penske Automotive Group are expected to decrease by -19.31% in the coming year, from $13.10 to $10.57 per share. Penske Automotive Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Penske Automotive Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4572964”.

Analyst Opinion on Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Penske Automotive Group stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for PAG. The average twelve-month price target for Penske Automotive Group is $111.40 with a high price target of $141.00 and a low price target of $78.00.

Penske Automotive Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Penske Automotive Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Penske Automotive Group has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 27.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Penske Automotive Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.03% next year. This indicates that Penske Automotive Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

In the past three months, Penske Automotive Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.30% of the stock of Penske Automotive Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.13% of the stock of Penske Automotive Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG



Earnings for Penske Automotive Group are expected to decrease by -19.31% in the coming year, from $13.10 to $10.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Penske Automotive Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Penske Automotive Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

