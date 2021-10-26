PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PGT Innovations stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PGT Innovations Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of PGT Innovations traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $21.13. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247346. Shares of PGT Innovations were trading at $21.13 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $28.11. While on yearly highs and lows, PGT Innovations's today has traded high as $21.20 and has touched $20.89 on the downward trend.

PGT Innovations Earnings and What to expect:

PGT Innovations last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($0.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for PGT Innovations are expected to grow by 32.04% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.36 per share. PGT Innovations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. PGT Innovations will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 11th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160865”.

The P/E ratio of PGT Innovations is 27.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of PGT Innovations is 27.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. PGT Innovations has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $20.86 And 5 day price change is $0.77 (3.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 138,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.19 and 20 day price change is $1.00 (4.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 202,945. 50 day moving average is $20.41 and 50 day price change is -$0.49 ( -2.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 250,430. 200 day moving average is $22.99 and 200 day price change is -$1.19 (-5.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 271,453.

Other owners latest trading in PGT Innovations :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 22,773 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of PGT Innovations

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Cambiar Investors LLC were 132,779 which equates to market value of $2.54M and appx 0.10% owners of PGT Innovations

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 28,700 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of PGT Innovations

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.63% for PGT Innovations

