Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Earnings results for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.7. Earnings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust are expected to grow by 3.59% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.02 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Piedmont Office Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “43158”.

Analyst Opinion on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

There is not enough analysis data for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Dividend Strength: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Piedmont Office Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Piedmont Office Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.58% next year. This indicates that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

In the past three months, Piedmont Office Realty Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $49,364.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.91% of the stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is held by insiders. 81.03% of the stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM



The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 44.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43 and a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

