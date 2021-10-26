Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust traded down -$0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.34. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672715. Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust were trading at $18.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s today has traded high as $18.43 and has touched $18.25 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.7. Earnings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust are expected to grow by 3.59% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.02 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Piedmont Office Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “43158”.

The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 44.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of Piedmont Office Realty Trust is 44.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.49 And 5 day price change is -$0.18 (-0.97%) with average volume for 5 day average is 511,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.21 and 20 day price change is $0.84 (4.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 588,185. 50 day moving average is $17.90 and 50 day price change is -$0.15 ( -0.81%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 631,602. 200 day moving average is $18.01 and 200 day price change is $2.89 (0.1871) and with average volume for 200 days is : 651,706.

Other owners latest trading in Piedmont Office Realty Trust :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 184,657 which equates to market value of $3.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 357,852 which equates to market value of $6.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 307,500 which equates to market value of $5.36M and appx 0.10% owners of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.03% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust

