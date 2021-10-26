Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Earnings results for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.3. Earnings for Pinterest are expected to grow by 128.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.57 per share. Pinterest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

According to the issued ratings of 25 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Pinterest stock is Hold based on the current 13 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for PINS. The average twelve-month price target for Pinterest is $76.83 with a high price target of $107.50 and a low price target of $57.00.

on PINS

Pinterest has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.83, Pinterest has a forecasted upside of 51.6% from its current price of $50.68. Pinterest has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest does not currently pay a dividend. Pinterest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

In the past three months, Pinterest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,728,365.00 in company stock. Only 8.45% of the stock of Pinterest is held by insiders. 64.27% of the stock of Pinterest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS



Earnings for Pinterest are expected to grow by 128.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Pinterest is 241.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Pinterest is 241.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Pinterest has a P/B Ratio of 14.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here