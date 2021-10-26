Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Raised by Mizuho to $263.00

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pioneer Natural Resources stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $263.00. The analysts previously had $231.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources traded down -$0.49 on Monday, reaching $192.21. 233150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2312413. On Monday, Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $192.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.09.Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $196.64. While on yearly highs and lows, Pioneer Natural Resources today has traded high as $193.46 and has touched $191.14 on the downward trend.

Pioneer Natural Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Pioneer Natural Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pioneer Natural Resources has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.7. Earnings for Pioneer Natural Resources are expected to grow by 48.85% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $18.80 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Pioneer Natural Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 142.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 142.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pioneer Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$191.19 And 5 day price change is $2.76 (1.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,626,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $185.19 and 20 day price change is $24.67 (14.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,325,560. 50 day moving average is $164.39 and 50 day price change is $41.09 ( 27.10%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,069,966. 200 day moving average is $154.09 and 200 day price change is $61.45 (46.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,442,997.

Other owners latest trading in Pioneer Natural Resources :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 1,403 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Pioneer Natural Resources

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cubic Asset Management LLC were 5,925 which equates to market value of $1.07M and appx 0.30% owners of Pioneer Natural Resources

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Capital Advisors Inc. OK were 144,652 which equates to market value of $24.09M and appx 0.70% owners of Pioneer Natural Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.80% for Pioneer Natural Resources

