Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Earnings results for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year ($4.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Plexus are expected to grow by 13.24% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.56 per share. Plexus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Plexus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1489450”.

Analyst Opinion on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Plexus stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for PLXS. The average twelve-month price target for Plexus is $103.75 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $85.73.

Plexus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.75, Plexus has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $96.36. Plexus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus does not currently pay a dividend. Plexus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

In the past three months, Plexus insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $249,977.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of Plexus is held by insiders. 93.46% of the stock of Plexus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)



Earnings for Plexus are expected to grow by 13.24% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Plexus is 19.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Plexus is 19.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Plexus has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

