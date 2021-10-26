Earnings and Growth Analysis : PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Earnings results for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Earnings for PPD are expected to grow by 24.24% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.64 per share. PPD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. PPD will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724407”.

Analyst Opinion on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PPD stock is Hold based on the current 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for PPD. The average twelve-month price target for PPD is $44.93 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

PPD has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.93, PPD has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $46.98. PPD has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD does not currently pay a dividend. PPD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

In the past three months, PPD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of PPD is held by insiders. 87.87% of the stock of PPD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD



The P/E ratio of PPD is 65.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of PPD is 65.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. PPD has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

