Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Raised by Truist to $158.00

Prologis stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Prologis stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $158.00. The analysts previously had $137.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Prologis traded up $0.75 on friday, reaching $144.75. 734362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2456844. On friday, Shares of Prologis closed at $144.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $145.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Prologis today has traded high as $145.22 and has touched $143.21 on the downward trend.

Prologis Earnings and What to expect:

Prologis last released its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.7. Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.51 per share. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Prologis is 69.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 69.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. Prologis has a PEG Ratio of 4.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prologis has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$143.34 And 5 day price change is $5.43 (3.88%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,042,678. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $133.36 and 20 day price change is $19.03 (15.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,222,244. 50 day moving average is $133.04 and 50 day price change is $13.24 ( 10.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,380,818. 200 day moving average is $118.49 and 200 day price change is $48.62 (50.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,505,801.

Other owners latest trading in Prologis :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 14,661 which equates to market value of $1.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Prologis

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 835,950 which equates to market value of $104.85M and appx 0.20% owners of Prologis

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cerity Partners LLC were 79,319 which equates to market value of $9.95M and appx 0.20% owners of Prologis

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.04% for Prologis

