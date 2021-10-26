Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $160.00

Prologis stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Prologis stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $160.00. The analysts previously had $140.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Prologis traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $145.41. 100692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2459505. On Monday, Shares of Prologis closed at $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $146.01. While on yearly highs and lows, Prologis today has traded high as $146.01 and has touched $144.86 on the downward trend.

Prologis Earnings and What to expect:

Prologis last released its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Its revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.8. Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.51 per share. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 69.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 69.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.28. Prologis has a PEG Ratio of 4.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prologis has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$143.32 And 5 day price change is $5.31 (3.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,277,280. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $133.35 and 20 day price change is $18.91 (14.99%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,280,895. 50 day moving average is $133.03 and 50 day price change is $13.12 ( 9.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,404,278. 200 day moving average is $118.49 and 200 day price change is $48.50 (50.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,511,666.

Other owners latest trading in Prologis :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 1,785 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Prologis

On 10/25/2021 shares held by WFA of San Diego LLC were 813 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.10% owners of Prologis

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Highland Capital Management LLC were 18,183 which equates to market value of $2.28M and appx 0.10% owners of Prologis

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.04% for Prologis

