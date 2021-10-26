How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Earnings results for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($5.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -5.73% in the coming year, from $5.58 to $5.26 per share. Prosperity Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Prosperity Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Prosperity Bancshares stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for PB. The average twelve-month price target for Prosperity Bancshares is $79.60 with a high price target of $88.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

Prosperity Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.60, Prosperity Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $75.36. Prosperity Bancshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Prosperity Bancshares has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 35.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prosperity Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.26% next year. This indicates that Prosperity Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

In the past three months, Prosperity Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.17% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by insiders. 78.13% of the stock of Prosperity Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB



Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -5.73% in the coming year, from $5.58 to $5.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Prosperity Bancshares is 13.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prosperity Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

