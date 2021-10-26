Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Q2 stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Q2 Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Q2 traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $81.16. 140367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390160. Shares of Q2 were trading at $81.16 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17.Q2 has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $148.56. While on yearly highs and lows, Q2's today has traded high as $82.08 and has touched $80.97 on the downward trend.

Q2 Earnings and What to expect:

Q2 last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.70 million. Its revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($2.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Q2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.57) per share. Q2 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Q2 will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern.

Earnings for Q2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Q2 is -37.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Q2 is -37.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Q2 has a P/B Ratio of 6.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $80.76 And 5 day price change is -$0.92 (-1.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 236,077. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $79.37 and 20 day price change is -$2.36 (-2.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 365,859. 50 day moving average is $83.10 and 50 day price change is $2.31 ( 2.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 393,574. 200 day moving average is $102.17 and 200 day price change is -$46.12 (-36.27%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 472,065.

Other owners latest trading in Q2 :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 4,500 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of Q2

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC were 1,106,058 which equates to market value of $88.64M and appx 1.20% owners of Q2

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 6,467 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.10% owners of Q2

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Q2

