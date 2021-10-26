Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Earnings results for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm earned $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for QCR are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $5.40 per share. QCR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. QCR will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159948”.

Analyst Opinion on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for QCR stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for QCRH. The average twelve-month price target for QCR is $51.00 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

on QCRH’s analyst rating history

QCR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, QCR has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $53.11. QCR has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. QCR does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of QCR is 6.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, QCR will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.44% next year. This indicates that QCR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

In the past three months, QCR insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,541.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of QCR is held by insiders. 68.57% of the stock of QCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH



Earnings for QCR are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $5.40 per share. The P/E ratio of QCR is 11.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of QCR is 11.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. QCR has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here