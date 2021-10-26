Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quanterix stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Quanterix Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Quanterix traded down -$0.37 on Monday, reaching $50.15. 42359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264964. Shares of Quanterix were trading at $50.15 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.Quanterix has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $92.57. While on yearly highs and lows, Quanterix's today has traded high as $50.90 and has touched $49.27 on the downward trend.

Quanterix Earnings and What to expect:

Quanterix last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quanterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($1.01) per share. Quanterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Quanterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Quanterix is -58.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quanterix has a P/B Ratio of 7.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $50.35 And 5 day price change is -$0.42 (-0.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 87,071. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.78 and 20 day price change is $1.23 (2.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 279,063. 50 day moving average is $48.97 and 50 day price change is $3.56 ( 7.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 269,953. 200 day moving average is $58.35 and 200 day price change is -$2.39 (-4.53%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 350,961.

Other owners latest trading in Quanterix :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 2,117 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Quanterix

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 8,900 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Quanterix

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 601,558 which equates to market value of $29.95M and appx 0.00% owners of Quanterix

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.12% for Quanterix

