Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Quest Diagnostics stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $150.00. The analysts previously had $140.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics traded down -$0.25 on Monday, reaching $144.72. 64988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1463737. On Monday, Shares of Quest Diagnostics closed at $144.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74.Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. While on yearly highs and lows, Quest Diagnostics today has traded high as $146.01 and has touched $144.25 on the downward trend.

Quest Diagnostics Earnings and What to expect:

Quest Diagnostics last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has generated $11.18 earnings per share over the last year ($16.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Quest Diagnostics are expected to decrease by -32.53% in the coming year, from $12.05 to $8.13 per share. Quest Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 8.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Quest Diagnostics is 8.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.79. Quest Diagnostics has a PEG Ratio of 0.48. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Quest Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$145.88 And 5 day price change is $1.29 (0.90%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,616,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $143.62 and 20 day price change is -$4.87 (-3.25%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,493,485. 50 day moving average is $149.26 and 50 day price change is -$3.21 ( -2.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,308,280. 200 day moving average is $134.74 and 200 day price change is $22.04 (17.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,236,536.

Other owners latest trading in Quest Diagnostics :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 1,940 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Quest Diagnostics

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 1,506 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Quest Diagnostics

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Boston Trust Walden Corp were 33,450 which equates to market value of $4.86M and appx 0.00% owners of Quest Diagnostics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.96% for Quest Diagnostics

