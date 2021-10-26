Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Rattler Midstream stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Rattler Midstream Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Rattler Midstream traded down -$0.37 on Monday, reaching $11.87. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220581. Shares of Rattler Midstream were trading at $11.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $13.23. While on yearly highs and lows, Rattler Midstream’s today has traded high as $12.36 and has touched $11.87 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Rattler Midstream Earnings and What to expect:

Rattler Midstream last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for Rattler Midstream are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.10 per share. Rattler Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Rattler Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7367188”.

Earnings for Rattler Midstream are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 14.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.45. The P/E ratio of Rattler Midstream is 14.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.63. Rattler Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $12.53 And 5 day price change is -$1.23 (-9.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 197,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $12.19 and 20 day price change is $0.12 (1.02%) and average 20 day moving volume is 223,790. 50 day moving average is $11.52 and 50 day price change is $1.27 ( 11.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 250,332. 200 day moving average is $10.91 and 200 day price change is $2.24 (23.26%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 253,089.

Other owners latest trading in Rattler Midstream :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 50,000 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Rattler Midstream

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY were 45,221 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.00% owners of Rattler Midstream

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Tranquility Partners LLC were 11,000 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.10% owners of Rattler Midstream

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 22.46% for Rattler Midstream

