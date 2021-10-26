Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Earnings results for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($8.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Raymond James are expected to decrease by -1.99% in the coming year, from $10.05 to $9.85 per share. Raymond James has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Raymond James will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Raymond James stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for RJF. The average twelve-month price target for Raymond James is $92.57 with a high price target of $136.67 and a low price target of $68.00.

Raymond James has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.57, Raymond James has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $102.00. Raymond James has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James pays a meaningful dividend of 1.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Raymond James does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Raymond James is 17.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Raymond James will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.56% next year. This indicates that Raymond James will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

In the past three months, Raymond James insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.68% of the stock of Raymond James is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.54% of the stock of Raymond James is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF



Earnings for Raymond James are expected to decrease by -1.99% in the coming year, from $10.05 to $9.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 12.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Raymond James is 12.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Raymond James has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

