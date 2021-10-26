RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RCM Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. RCM Technologies Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Strong-Buy.

Shares of RCM Technologies traded down -$0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.86. 62698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313487. Shares of RCM Technologies were trading at $5.86 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.49. While on yearly highs and lows, RCM Technologies's today has traded high as $6.04 and has touched $5.80 on the downward trend.

RCM Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

RCM Technologies last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm earned $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.1. Earnings for RCM Technologies are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.36 per share. RCM Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of RCM Technologies is 295.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.33. The P/E ratio of RCM Technologies is 295.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 25.42. RCM Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $6.10 And 5 day price change is -$0.49 (-7.63%) with average volume for 5 day average is 85,449. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.13 and 20 day price change is -$0.83 (-12.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 130,397. 50 day moving average is $5.97 and 50 day price change is $1.76 ( 42.46%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 253,861. 200 day moving average is $4.30 and 200 day price change is $3.83 (184.23%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 592,098.

Other owners latest trading in RCM Technologies :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 8,800 which equates to market value of $54K and appx 0.00% owners of RCM Technologies

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 11,955 which equates to market value of $49K and appx 0.00% owners of RCM Technologies

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 9,764 which equates to market value of $40K and appx 0.00% owners of RCM Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 20.04% for RCM Technologies

