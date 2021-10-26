Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ready Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ready Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Ready Capital traded down -$0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.60. 106698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394972. Shares of Ready Capital were trading at $15.60 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $16.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Ready Capital's today has traded high as $15.75 and has touched $15.57 on the downward trend.

Ready Capital Earnings and What to expect:

Ready Capital last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Ready Capital are expected to decrease by -3.78% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $1.78 per share. Ready Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ready Capital are expected to decrease by -3.78% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 7.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.31. The P/E ratio of Ready Capital is 7.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.50. Ready Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.59 And 5 day price change is $0.35 (2.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 255,186. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.05 and 20 day price change is $0.56 (3.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 299,957. 50 day moving average is $15.12 and 50 day price change is $0.63 ( 4.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 374,525. 200 day moving average is $14.47 and 200 day price change is $3.89 (32.98%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 492,719.

Other owners latest trading in Ready Capital :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 108,696 which equates to market value of $1.57M and appx 0.00% owners of Ready Capital

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Concorde Asset Management LLC were 84,519 which equates to market value of $1.22M and appx 0.70% owners of Ready Capital

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC were 23,415 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.10% owners of Ready Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 46.41% for Ready Capital

