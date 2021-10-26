Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Earnings results for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Redwood Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723453”.

Analyst Opinion on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Redwood Trust stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for RWT. The average twelve-month price target for Redwood Trust is $13.43 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $9.50.

Redwood Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.43, Redwood Trust has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $13.94. Redwood Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Redwood Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Redwood Trust is 2,100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Redwood Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.74% next year. This indicates that Redwood Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

In the past three months, Redwood Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Redwood Trust is held by insiders. 70.61% of the stock of Redwood Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT



Earnings for Redwood Trust are expected to decrease by -3.88% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Redwood Trust is 4.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Redwood Trust is 4.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Redwood Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

